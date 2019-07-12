President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced. The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by President Klaus Iohannis in March when he sent the Constitutional Court (CCR) a referral of unconstitutionality to the normative act amending and completing the Law of Local Public Administration 215/2001. According to the Presidential Administration, in his statement to the CCR, President Iohannis then pointed out that "through the way it was adopted and its normative content, the criticized the law contravenes to certain constitutional norms and principles." In his referral, Iohannis affirms that the normative act was adopted with disregard for the provisions of articles 61 and 75 of the Constitution, violating the competence of the first chamber - the Chamber of Deputies, which did not discuss the text and the solutions adopted by the Senate. "In the adopted form, the law deduced from constitutional control disregards the constitutional principles by virtue of which a law cannot be adopted by a single Chamber, the law being, with the specific contribution of each Chamber, the work of the entire Parliament," the referral shows. One of the criticisms of the president aimed the regulation of the moment starting with which the time limits laid down for the dissolution of the local / county council are calculated. On 20 May, 2019, following deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the objection of unconstitutionality as unfounded and found that the provisions of the Law for amending and completing the Local Public Administration Law no. 215/2001 are constitutional, with respect to the criticisms formulated. The decision was final and generally binding. The president also signed on Friday the decrees on the promulgation of the Law on the reorganization of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, the Law for the amendment of art. 56 paragraph (1) lit. a) of Law no. 263/2010 on the unitary pension system, the Law for repealing paragraph (1), (2) and (4) of art. 40 of the Government Ordinance no. 27/2011 on road transport, as well as for amending and supplementing the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 28/1999 on the obligation of economic operators to use fiscal electronic cash registers. The head of the state also signed the decree on the promulgation of the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the reciprocal acquisition of land ownership rights for the diplomatic missions and consular offices, signed in Abu Dhabi on 17 October, 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced. The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by President Klaus Iohannis in March when he sent the Constitutional Court (CCR) a referral of unconstitutionality to the normative act amending and completing the Law of Local Public Administration 215/2001. According to the Presidential Administration, in his statement to the CCR, President Iohannis then pointed out that "through the way it was adopted and its normative content, the criticized the law contravenes to certain constitutional norms and principles." In his referral, Iohannis affirms that the normative act was adopted with disregard for the provisions of articles 61 and 75 of the Constitution, violating the competence of the first chamber - the Chamber of Deputies, which did not discuss the text and the solutions adopted by the Senate. "In the adopted form, the law deduced from constitutional control disregards the constitutional principles by virtue of which a law cannot be adopted by a single Chamber, the law being, with the specific contribution of each Chamber, the work of the entire Parliament," the referral shows. One of the criticisms of the president aimed the regulation of the moment starting with which the time limits laid down for the dissolution of the local / county council are calculated. On 20 May, 2019, following deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the objection of unconstitutionality as unfounded and found that the provisions of the Law for amending and completing the Local Public Administration Law no. 215/2001 are constitutional, with respect to the criticisms formulated. The decision was final and generally binding. The president also signed on Friday the decrees on the promulgation of the Law on the reorganization of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, the Law for the amendment of art. 56 paragraph (1) lit. a) of Law no. 263/2010 on the unitary pension system, the Law for repealing paragraph (1), (2) and (4) of art. 40 of the Government Ordinance no. 27/2011 on road transport, as well as for amending and supplementing the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 28/1999 on the obligation of economic operators to use fiscal electronic cash registers. The head of the state also signed the decree on the promulgation of the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the reciprocal acquisition of land ownership rights for the diplomatic missions and consular offices, signed in Abu Dhabi on 17 October, 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mazars: Romania Is Competitive In Terms Of Fiscal Costs For Employers The total salary costs of employers in the region reach, on average, nearly 160% of the net wage, and Romania is below this threshold.



PM Dancila:France - key partner to Romania, our Strategic Partnership has strong perspective for the future Throughout history, France has been a key partner to Romania, we have a Strategic Partnership with a strong perspective for the future, that creates the premises for a more structured and more ambitious cooperation, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Friday at the official reception (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Second Largest Decrease In Industrial Production In The EU In May 2019 With a 1.9% decline in industrial production in May 2019, Romania ranks second among European Union Member States, after Finland, as per a report released Friday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.



French Companies' Investments In Romania Up 26% To EUR4.7B In 2007-2017 Period French companies’ investments in Romania grew nearly 26% between 2007 and 2017, to EUR4.7 billion, with the automotive industry, trade and financial brokerage being the growth engines, as per a survey by business solutions provider (...)



Romanian injured in Greek storm to be released from hospital A Romanian man vacationing with his family in Halkidiki, Greece, who got injured by a violent hail storm on Wednesday night will be discharged from hospital today, Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Friday. Regarding his wife and his child, both of whom were killed as (...)



Romanian Miruna Senciuc Appointed CEO Of BNP Paribas Personal Finance Romanian Miruna Senciuc has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the Romanian division of France’s largest bank, BNP Paribas.



Private Equity Fund Innova Capital Acquires Optical Network Private equity fund Innova Capital, present in Romania since 1998, is acquiring the company Optical Network, the owner of the eyewear store chains OPTIblu and Klarmann.

