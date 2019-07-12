President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law
Jul 12, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis signs decree for promulgating local public administration law.
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decree promulgating the Law on the amendment and completion of the Law of local public administration, the Presidential Administration announced.
The law, which cleared the Senate as a decision-making chamber on 18 February, was challenged by President Klaus Iohannis in March when he sent the Constitutional Court (CCR) a referral of unconstitutionality to the normative act amending and completing the Law of Local Public Administration 215/2001.
According to the Presidential Administration, in his statement to the CCR, President Iohannis then pointed out that "through the way it was adopted and its normative content, the criticized the law contravenes to certain constitutional norms and principles."
In his referral, Iohannis affirms that the normative act was adopted with disregard for the provisions of articles 61 and 75 of the Constitution, violating the competence of the first chamber - the Chamber of Deputies, which did not discuss the text and the solutions adopted by the Senate.
"In the adopted form, the law deduced from constitutional control disregards the constitutional principles by virtue of which a law cannot be adopted by a single Chamber, the law being, with the specific contribution of each Chamber, the work of the entire Parliament," the referral shows.
One of the criticisms of the president aimed the regulation of the moment starting with which the time limits laid down for the dissolution of the local / county council are calculated.
On 20 May, 2019, following deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the objection of unconstitutionality as unfounded and found that the provisions of the Law for amending and completing the Local Public Administration Law no. 215/2001 are constitutional, with respect to the criticisms formulated. The decision was final and generally binding.
The president also signed on Friday the decrees on the promulgation of the Law on the reorganization of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, the Law for the amendment of art. 56 paragraph (1) lit. a) of Law no. 263/2010 on the unitary pension system, the Law for repealing paragraph (1), (2) and (4) of art. 40 of the Government Ordinance no. 27/2011 on road transport, as well as for amending and supplementing the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 28/1999 on the obligation of economic operators to use fiscal electronic cash registers.
The head of the state also signed the decree on the promulgation of the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the reciprocal acquisition of land ownership rights for the diplomatic missions and consular offices, signed in Abu Dhabi on 17 October, 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]