July 13, 2019

USR Congress/ Dan Barna receives the presidential nomination
The more than 500 delegates to the congress of the Save Romania Union (USR) validated on Saturday the formation’s Chairman Dan Barna as candidate for the presidential election this autumn. The other contenders for the USR presidential nomination were Mihai Gotiu, Dragos Dinulescu and Dumitru Stanca. Dan Barna received 324 votes, Mihai Gotiu - 134, Dumitru Stanca - 5, and Dragos Dinulescu - 3. "We have today taken yet another step towards the goal of the USR-PLUS Alliance of governing in 2020. (...) The USR has voted for me to represent this party and we will see what the outcome and proposals of the Alliance are for candidate for Romania’s President. This result somehow confirms the efforts made in the two years since I have been leading this party, to develop, to grow, to be what Romania needs - a fresh party that brings the active and modern society into the political spectrum, so that we can move forward to Europe," Barna said upon learning the result. According to the USR leader, "the USR-PLUS Alliance will definitely have a single candidate for the Romanian presidency." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
