Simona Halep wins Wimbledon title with commanding victory against Serena Williams
Jul 13, 2019

Simona Halep wins Wimbledon title with commanding victory against Serena Williams.
Romania’s Simona Halep won the Wimbledon tournament this Saturday, commandingly defeating American Serena Williams in just 55 minutes, 6-2, 6-2. Williams had so far been 3-0 against Halep in Grand Slam matches. This is the second Grand Slam title for Halep, after her French Open win in 2018. No. 7-seed, 27-year-old Halep only lost one set on her journey to her second Grand Slam title, to fellow national Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round. Halep today played her fifth Grand Slam final, after three in Roland Garros and one at the Australian Open, securing 2,350,000 pounds in prize money and 2,000 WTA points; Williams received 1,175,000 pounds and 1,300 WTA points. This is just the second time that Halep defeats Serena Williams out of 11 matchups, the first being in the Singapore tournament final in 2014. 6-0, 6-2. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

