Romania-France Season ends with events in Carol Park.
Bucharest, July 14 /Agerpres/ - The Romania-France Season ends on Sunday in the Carol Park, where events for children, concerts and finally a pyrotechnic show will take place, Michele Ramis, Ambassador of France in Bucharest, has announced.
On this occasion, stalls with culinary demonstrations, children’s events and street art there will be organized in the Carol Park. From 18:00 hrs there will be a concert by Vunk and Delia.
The day ends at 22:30 hrs with a French pyrotechnic show by Groupe F.
The Romania-France season began in November 2018 in Paris in the presence of Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Emmanuel Macron.
"We wanted to end with a gift for the Romanian people," Ambassador Michele Ramis said.
She recalled that the Romania-France Season hosted 450 projects in 160 cities in both countries.
"We wanted it to be a season of the territories, not of the capitals," Michele Ramis said.
Created under the motto "Forget about Clichés", the crossed Season brought to France Romanian artists and to Romania French artists from all over the world. Among the places where Romanian art was presented in France, during the Season, were the Louvre Museum and the Pompidou Center. At the same time, French artists have been invited to major Romanian festivals - the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and the International Theater Festival in Sibiu (FITS).
The Romanian commissioner of the Season, Andrei Tarnea, talked about the future of Romania-France artistic collaboration in the context of this experience.
"We would like to have a post-season(...) held in the logic the existence of this season, in which these ministries support certain projects precisely because it is important to continue what has been opened during the Romania-France Season," said Tarna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: George Onea; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
