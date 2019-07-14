 
Number of used car registrations in Romania drops by over 7pct
Number of used car registrations in Romania drops by over 7pct.
Bucharest, July 14 /Agerpres/ - The number of used car registrations in Romania dropped by almost 7.29pct in the first half of the year to 217,701 units compared to the same period in 2018 when 234,794 units were registered, according to the statistics of the Vehicle Driving License and Registration Regime (DRPCIV), consulted by AGERPRES. Thus, between January and June 2019, most of the car registrations were for Volkswagen - with 53,341 units (-10pct compared to the similar period in 2018), BMW (21,916 units, Audi (20,468 units, -6.71pct), Opel (19,918 units, -21.30pct), Ford (18,272 units, -15.96pct), Mercedes-Benz (12,114 units, -0.53pct) and Skoda (10,191 units, -3.72pct). At the June level, the number of used car registrations reached 33,610 units, down 11.05pct, compared to the same period of the previous year, when 37,784 units were registered. At the same time, in the segment of new passenger cars, registrations rose by 19.23pct in January-June, to 71,620, compared to 60,068 units centralized a year ago in the same interval. Most of the demands were for the makes: Dacia - 21,377 units (up 30.31pct compared to H1 from 2018), Renault (6.187 units, + 64.59pct), Skoda (5,667 units, +2.94pct), Ford (5.312 units, + 12.81pct), Volkswagen (5,159 units, -3.08pct) and Opel (3,922 units, + 15.35pct). On the other hand, the lowest number of new car registrations was recorded for: Mini (8 units), Alfa Romeo (6), Lamborghini (3), Subaru, Maserati, Bentley (2), Lada and Ferrari. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
