Decathlon, Intersport And Hervis Account for 60% of Romania’s Sporting Goods Market



The sporting goods market estimated to reach EUR500 milion next year is divided among specialist retailers like Hervis, Intersport and Decathlon, single-brand stores like Adidas and Nike, online stores and hypermarket chains. Decathlon, Intersport And Hervis Account for 60% of Romania’s Sporting Goods Market.The sporting goods market estimated to reach EUR500 milion next year is divided among specialist retailers like Hervis, Intersport and Decathlon, single-brand stores like Adidas and Nike, online stores and hypermarket chains. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]