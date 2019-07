LafargeHolcim To Acquire Romanian Precast Producer Somaco



Global cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim has signed an agreement with Oresa Ventures for the acquisition of Somaco, one of Romania's leading precast concrete producers, the company said in a statement Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]