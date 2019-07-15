ALDE’s Tariceanu does not rule out another electoral alliance for presidential elections



Senate President and Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu does not rule out the possibility of forming another electoral alliance if the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and ALDE will not have a joint candidate in the presidential elections. "I will see if I can, together with my colleagues, find another formula of alliance that will increase our chances," Tariceanu said on Sunday at private TV broadcaster Antena 3. The ALDE leader did not rule out an electoral alliance with Pro Romania. "If we go with several candidates, the risks of not reaching the runoff are very high (...) and separate candidacies, if that is what we decide, can bring a certain tension during the campaign (....), and I do not think, under these conditions, our coalition will emerge in November more powerful from the presidential election," the ALDE chairman said. He added that he discussed with colleagues about his possible candidacy, expected by many from the ALDE and even from the PSD, but this requires "the broadest possible support." "Together with my colleagues, I have analyzed this and I am heading towards a candidacy, but it would be more useful for this candidacy to have the broadest possible support, that is, to be from the PSD and ALDE coalition and maybe even more. There is an expectancy from our supporters, I also refer to those from the ALDE and the PSD, to have the strongest possible candidacy. I have also seen the polls (...) and I believe that such a candidate, with common support, has all chances to successfully oppose the current president. If we fail to have a joint candidate with the PSD, after 22 July, we will see how we will set up an alliance with a candidate with chances," Tariceanu said. When asked whether there is a risk that the appointment of the candidate in the presidential election might lead to the dissolution of the PSD-ALDE coalition, the Senate president replied: "I always give all my respect and consideration to the political partners, and I think this has been seen in these two and a half years since we formed the ruling coalition, but beyond pride I believe that we need to have some political pragmatism, political realism and see what the positioning of the possible candidates is (...), and from here we have to start analyzing and deciding." 