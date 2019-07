Otto Broker To Buy Stake in Self-Service Insurance Platform i-Asigurare.ro



Insurance brokerage firm Otto Broker, founded by entrepreneur Victor Sraer, said Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire a stake in local self-service insurance platform i-Asigurare.ro.