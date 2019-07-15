PM Dancila critical of IntMin’s premature resignation announcement



Premier Viorica Dancila said on Monday, just short after Interior Minister Carmen Dan announced her resignation from office before the meeting of the Social Democratic Party's National Executive Committee, that some party members "haven't learned anything and thought that coming out publicly before speaking in the statutory forum would earn them appreciation." Asked to comment some of Carmen Dan's statements, according to which she had been offered no reasons for being dropped as a minister, and also if it is true that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has yielded to pressure by President Iohannis, the PSD national leader said: "I think that Mrs. Carmen Dan is misinformed, if she said that. The PSD will never yield to pressure by the President. We are entering a campaign against President Iohannis, so under no circumstances should we take decisions to help him." "I believe that some members of our party haven't learned anything and thought that coming out publicly before speaking in the statutory forum would earn them appreciation," added Dancila, who went on to say that such appreciation could only come from those who want to harm the party, "but when one is attached to a party, when one believes in that party, one should first make statements inside the party and go public only afterwards." "I asked every party colleague to do so, but it appears that for some the personal interest prevails over the interest of the party," said Dancila, adding that Carmen Dan is not the only minister on the reshuffle list, but that she will announce who will be let go after the vote in the statutory forum. The PSD National Executive Committee convenes in a meeting at the Palace of Parliament Palace to decide on the formula of the government reshuffle, said PSD Chair and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

