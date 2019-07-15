UPDATE Carmen Dan resigns as Interior Minister



Carmen Dan announced that she has resigned as Interior Minister, following a discussion that she had with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday. "A sincere and direct discussion, as I think it is normal for the political and institutional discussions to be held. I informed the Prime Minister of Romania that it is not necessary to vote in the Cex [National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party, ed.n.], which is why I told her that I hand in my mandate and I was somewhat interested in the reasons for this change. I understand that a non-performance criterion is out of the question, I understand that it is, alternatively, a political decision and I, of course, respect the decision. (...) I will not ask for anything since I deposited my mandate, so there will be no need for a vote," Carmen Dan said on Monday, ahead of the PSD's CExN meeting. She showed that she also had a talk with the prime minister about the "street pressure". "One year ago it did not disturb us, it disturbs us now (...) I expect her [the prime minister, ed.n.] to take notice of my resignation. I am only nervous to the extent that I have invested in this ministry and I hope that this ministry will remain at the top of the citizens' trust. . (...)"I am leaving with my head held high. (...) I have nothing to reproach myself," said Carmen Dan As regards the organization of the May 26 elections, she mentioned that everything that fell within the competence of the Interior Minister (MAI) "went all right". Asked about who will take over the MAI leadership, Carmen Dan replied: "I do not know if it has been definitely decided, but I would wish good luck to my colleague, Senator Moga." Asked if in her case the Social Democratic Party gave in to Klaus Iohannis, who had asked for her resignation, she said, "Yes, it seems that way." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob; editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

