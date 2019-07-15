Official statistics: Volume of Jan - May construction works up 23.1 pct YoY



The volume of construction works over January - May this year was 23.1 pct up from same period last year expressed as raw series, and 14.5 pct higher YoY as workday and seasonally adjusted series, according to data provided on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics. New construction works increased by 30.9 pct, maintenance and current repair works advanced 9.6 pct, while capital repair works dropped 1.6 pct YoY. By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 39.9 pct, residential buildings advanced by 33.1 pct and engineering works were 7.6 pct up as raw series. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the total volume of construction works was 14.5 pct higher YoY, with new construction works having registered an advance of 23.6 pct, maintenance works and current repair works inching up 1.6 pct and capital repair works growing 1.2 pct. The volume of non-residential building works increased by 31.7 pct, that of residential buildings was up 28.5 pct and engineering works advanced 2.8 pct as adjusted series. The volume of construction works was 5.8 pct higher in May 2019 compared to the previous month as raw series, with the breakdown as follows: maintenance and current repair works +14.1 pct; capital repair works +8.2 pct; new construction works +3.3 pct. By construction objects, the volume of residential buildings increased 10.8 pct, engineering works advanced 9.3 pct, while the volume of non-residential buildings was down 0.8 pct as raw series. As adjusted series, the total volume of construction works this May was 7.6 pct lower compared to the month before, with a 12 pct fall in capital repair works and a 10.5 pct decline in new construction works; the volume of maintenance and repair works increased 3.7 pct. By construction objects, engineering works dropped 11.9 pct, and non-residential buildings by 7.5 pct. Residential buildings advanced 5.9 pct. In a YoY comparison, the total volume of construction works was 25.5 pct higher in May 2019 as raw series, driven by the 31.2 pct rise in the volume of new construction works and the 24.7 pct growth in maintenance and current repair works; capital repair works dropped 9.5 pct. Expressed as raw series, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 59.3 pct, that of residential buildings by 52.2 pct, and engineering works by 0.3 pct. As adjusted series, the volume of construction works was 19.6 pct up in May 2019 from the month before, with new construction works growing 25.9 pct, maintenance and repair works advancing 24.7 pct, while capital repair works declined by 10.3 pct. By construction objects, there was a 55.5 pct advance in the volume of non-residential buildings and a 49 pct growth in the volume of residential buildings; engineering works dropped by 3.1 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Official statistics: Volume of Jan - May construction works up 23.1 pct YoY.The volume of construction works over January - May this year was 23.1 pct up from same period last year expressed as raw series, and 14.5 pct higher YoY as workday and seasonally adjusted series, according to data provided on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics. New construction works increased by 30.9 pct, maintenance and current repair works advanced 9.6 pct, while capital repair works dropped 1.6 pct YoY. By construction objects, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 39.9 pct, residential buildings advanced by 33.1 pct and engineering works were 7.6 pct up as raw series. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the total volume of construction works was 14.5 pct higher YoY, with new construction works having registered an advance of 23.6 pct, maintenance works and current repair works inching up 1.6 pct and capital repair works growing 1.2 pct. The volume of non-residential building works increased by 31.7 pct, that of residential buildings was up 28.5 pct and engineering works advanced 2.8 pct as adjusted series. The volume of construction works was 5.8 pct higher in May 2019 compared to the previous month as raw series, with the breakdown as follows: maintenance and current repair works +14.1 pct; capital repair works +8.2 pct; new construction works +3.3 pct. By construction objects, the volume of residential buildings increased 10.8 pct, engineering works advanced 9.3 pct, while the volume of non-residential buildings was down 0.8 pct as raw series. As adjusted series, the total volume of construction works this May was 7.6 pct lower compared to the month before, with a 12 pct fall in capital repair works and a 10.5 pct decline in new construction works; the volume of maintenance and repair works increased 3.7 pct. By construction objects, engineering works dropped 11.9 pct, and non-residential buildings by 7.5 pct. Residential buildings advanced 5.9 pct. In a YoY comparison, the total volume of construction works was 25.5 pct higher in May 2019 as raw series, driven by the 31.2 pct rise in the volume of new construction works and the 24.7 pct growth in maintenance and current repair works; capital repair works dropped 9.5 pct. Expressed as raw series, the volume of non-residential buildings increased 59.3 pct, that of residential buildings by 52.2 pct, and engineering works by 0.3 pct. As adjusted series, the volume of construction works was 19.6 pct up in May 2019 from the month before, with new construction works growing 25.9 pct, maintenance and repair works advancing 24.7 pct, while capital repair works declined by 10.3 pct. By construction objects, there was a 55.5 pct advance in the volume of non-residential buildings and a 49 pct growth in the volume of residential buildings; engineering works dropped by 3.1 pct. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PwC: Value Of IPOs Launched On European Capital Markets Down 47% In 1H/2019 The value of the initial public offerings (IPOs) launched on the European capital markets fell by 47% in the first half of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018, to EUR12.1 billion, according to PwC IPO Watch Europe Q2 2019 (...)



Renault Group Invested Nearly EUR3B In Romania; Eyes EUR800M Investments In Car Production At Mioveni Renault Group has invested nearly EUR3 billion in Romania in the modernization and expansion of the car factory in Mioveni and in its engineering and testing center in Titu.



PM Dancila denies reshuffle suggested by President Iohannis, says action increases credibility Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the national leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday she had decided to replace the interior and foreign ministers "not because President Iohannis wanted it," but because she believes this way the government will gain more (...)



Nicolae Moga picked for Interior Minister, Ramona Manescu - ForMin, Mihai Fifor - Deputy PM Senator Nicolae Moga was validated on Monday by the Executive Committee (CEx) of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the office of Interior Minister, while Mihai Fifor was validated for Deputy Prime Minister in charge with strategic partnerships, PSD national leader Viorica Dancila (...)



PM Dancila: PSD to have its own candidate in the presidential elections; Congress - August 3 The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have its own candidate in the presidential elections this November, to be validated by the Congress on August 3, the party leader, Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee. "The PSD Congress (...)



Furniture Maker Lemet 1H Turnover Grows 17% To RON123.2M Romanian furniture manufacturer Lemet, which sells its products through its own Lem’s stores, reported a turnover of RON123.2 million in the first half of 2019, up 17% year-on-year.



ALDE's Vosganian: PSD-ALDE electorate validates Tariceanu as presidential candidate; PSD hopefully notices Spokesman for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Varujan Vosganian said on Monday that the electorate of the ruling coalition, which also comprises the Social Democratic Party (PSD) as the major partner ,"validates" ALDE's Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as (...)

