Ameropa Contracts EUR324M Syndicated Credit Facility



Swiss-held Ameropa, one of the biggest grain traders and chemical fertilizer producers in Romania, has contracted a multi-currency revolving-type credit facility worth EUR324 million with a syndicate of banks comprising Banca Comerciala Romana SA (BCR), Raiffeisen Bank SA, ING Bank N.V. (...) Ameropa Contracts EUR324M Syndicated Credit Facility.Swiss-held Ameropa, one of the biggest grain traders and chemical fertilizer producers in Romania, has contracted a multi-currency revolving-type credit facility worth EUR324 million with a syndicate of banks comprising Banca Comerciala Romana SA (BCR), Raiffeisen Bank SA, ING Bank N.V. (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]