PSD’s CExN meeting validates senator Nicolae Moga for Interior Minister office (sources)



The National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) validated senator Nicolae Moga for the Interior Minister office, replacing Carmen Dan who announced her resignation, sources attending the meeting told AGERPRES. The CExN also decided to propose senator Mihai Fifor as Deputy PM for Strategic Partnerships, in Ana Birchall's place, who is currently interim of the office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)