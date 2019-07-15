Simona Halep to be presented with Romania’s Star decoration



President Klaus Iohannis has decided to award the highest distinction of the Romanian state, Romania’s Star, in rank of Knight, to tennis player Simona Halep for winning the Wimbledon 2019 women’s singles tournament. "As a result of an extraordinary performance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament as well as in recognition and appreciation for the whole career, the President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis, has decided to award the highest distinction of the Romanian state, Romania’s Star, in rank of Knight, to Simona Halep. Through her dedication, devotion and professionalism displayed both on the tennis courts and outside them, Simona Halep has promoted the name of Romania all over the world. Simona Halep is a model for the younger generations, and its involvement in popularising tennis among children is a huge gain for Romanian sports," reads a press statement released on Monday by the Presidential Administration. The decoration ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at a later date. AGERPRES (RO - author: Claudia Stanescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Simona Halep to be presented with Romania’s Star decoration.President Klaus Iohannis has decided to award the highest distinction of the Romanian state, Romania’s Star, in rank of Knight, to tennis player Simona Halep for winning the Wimbledon 2019 women’s singles tournament. "As a result of an extraordinary performance at the Wimbledon tennis tournament as well as in recognition and appreciation for the whole career, the President of Romania, Mr Klaus Iohannis, has decided to award the highest distinction of the Romanian state, Romania’s Star, in rank of Knight, to Simona Halep. Through her dedication, devotion and professionalism displayed both on the tennis courts and outside them, Simona Halep has promoted the name of Romania all over the world. Simona Halep is a model for the younger generations, and its involvement in popularising tennis among children is a huge gain for Romanian sports," reads a press statement released on Monday by the Presidential Administration. The decoration ceremony will take place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at a later date. AGERPRES (RO - author: Claudia Stanescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]