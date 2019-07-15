CExN of PSD decides the party to have its own candidate for presidential elections (sources)



The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) has decided that the Social Democrats should have their own candidate in the presidential elections, sources from among participants in the meeting told AGERPRES. Another topic discussed at CExN was related to the government reshuffle. Before the meeting of the Social Democrats, Minister of Interior Carmen Dan announced her resignation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)