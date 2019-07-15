JLL: Industrial Space Demand Doubles In 1H/2019, To 250,000 Sqm; Bucharest Attracts 43% Of Demand



The volume of industrial and logistics space leased in the first half of 2019 totaled 240,700 square meters, more than double the level registered in the year-earlier period, with capital Bucharest accounting for 43% of the demand, namely, 103,600 sqm, according to real estate consulting (...) JLL: Industrial Space Demand Doubles In 1H/2019, To 250,000 Sqm; Bucharest Attracts 43% Of Demand.The volume of industrial and logistics space leased in the first half of 2019 totaled 240,700 square meters, more than double the level registered in the year-earlier period, with capital Bucharest accounting for 43% of the demand, namely, 103,600 sqm, according to real estate consulting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]