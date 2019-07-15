 
July 15, 2019

Nicolae Moga picked for Interior Minister, Ramona Manescu - ForMin, Mihai Fifor - Deputy PM
Nicolae Moga picked for Interior Minister, Ramona Manescu - ForMin, Mihai Fifor - Deputy PM.
Senator Nicolae Moga was validated on Monday by the Executive Committee (CEx) of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the office of Interior Minister, while Mihai Fifor was validated for Deputy Prime Minister in charge with strategic partnerships, PSD national leader Viorica Dancila said at the end of the CEx meeting. At the same time, the PSD leadership took note of the proposal of the party’s junior ruling partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to replace Teodor Melescanu with Ramona Manescu as foreign minister. "I told my CEx colleagues that we have two portfolios of deputy prime ministers to which we have to make nominations: an economic portfolio and a portfolio of strategic partnerships; that I performed an assessment of six more ministries, and that I proposed CExN to replace Interior Minister Carmen Dan, with Senator Nicolae Moga of Constanta. We observed the desire to replace Mr Teodor Melescanu with Ramona Manescu as foreign minister and I picked Mr Mihai Fifor for Deputy Prime Minister in charge with strategic partnerships, given that this is the end of the interim period for that portfolio," said Dancila. She mentioned that the end of the interim period for holding the portfolio of Deputy Prime Minister in charge with economic affairs is mid-August. "We will have a new discussion about this portfolio and, of course, the ministries that we will continue to assess," said Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

