PM Dancila: PSD to have its own candidate in the presidential elections; Congress - August 3



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have its own candidate in the presidential elections this November, to be validated by the Congress on August 3, the party leader, Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee. "The PSD Congress that will validate the candidate for the presidential elections will be held on August 3. We invited the CExN to take into account the possibility of endorsing a candidate from outside the party, from ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], more precisely, Mr. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and we also discussed how to approach this in order to have the best possible result in the presidential elections. After the CExN vote, however, it was clear that the PSD wants to have its own candidate instead, to be endorsed by both ALDE and PRO Romania, with discussions to follow in this respect with these two political entities," stated PM Dancila. At the same meeting they discussed about the visits paid to various regions of the country. "We also discussed about the visits we have been paying to various counties and the conclusions we have drawn from this and the fact that, before the presidential elections, we want to go to every county and get in touch with the members, our sympathizers and, of course, the PSD leaders in the territory (...) in every county," explained the PSD leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila: PSD to have its own candidate in the presidential elections; Congress - August 3.The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have its own candidate in the presidential elections this November, to be validated by the Congress on August 3, the party leader, Viorica Dancila, announced on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee. "The PSD Congress that will validate the candidate for the presidential elections will be held on August 3. We invited the CExN to take into account the possibility of endorsing a candidate from outside the party, from ALDE [the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats], more precisely, Mr. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and we also discussed how to approach this in order to have the best possible result in the presidential elections. After the CExN vote, however, it was clear that the PSD wants to have its own candidate instead, to be endorsed by both ALDE and PRO Romania, with discussions to follow in this respect with these two political entities," stated PM Dancila. At the same meeting they discussed about the visits paid to various regions of the country. "We also discussed about the visits we have been paying to various counties and the conclusions we have drawn from this and the fact that, before the presidential elections, we want to go to every county and get in touch with the members, our sympathizers and, of course, the PSD leaders in the territory (...) in every county," explained the PSD leader. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]