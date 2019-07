Renault Group Invested Nearly EUR3B In Romania; Eyes EUR800M Investments In Car Production At Mioveni



Renault Group has invested nearly EUR3 billion in Romania in the modernization and expansion of the car factory in Mioveni and in its engineering and testing center in Titu. Renault Group Invested Nearly EUR3B In Romania; Eyes EUR800M Investments In Car Production At Mioveni.Renault Group has invested nearly EUR3 billion in Romania in the modernization and expansion of the car factory in Mioveni and in its engineering and testing center in Titu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]