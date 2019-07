Furniture Maker Lemet 1H Turnover Grows 17% To RON123.2M



Romanian furniture manufacturer Lemet, which sells its products through its own Lem's stores, reported a turnover of RON123.2 million in the first half of 2019, up 17% year-on-year.