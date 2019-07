DHL CEO: Good Roads, Efficient Airports and Harbors Needed in Romania to Cut Delivery Times



Infrastructure and labor shortage in Romania are two of the biggest problems logistics and parcel delivery company DHL Romania is facing. Even so, the group held by the Deutsche Post plans to make new investments in Romania to develop its (...)