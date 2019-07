Nicoleta Gerea, Suzuki: Romania’s Auto Market to Grow by 10% in 2019



Suzuki sales in Romania rose by almost 23% in 2018 over 2017 and reached almost 4,200 cars. The best-selling model was the Vitara SUV, nearly 2,300 units, 15% more than in the previous year. Vitara is the main competitor of Dacia Duster in (...)