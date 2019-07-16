Imports of crude oil, down 0.6pct in first five months of 2019; production, down 0.5pct
Romania imported in the first five months of 2019 a quantity of 3.44 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) of crude oil, by 0.6pct (21.700 toe) lower than that of the similar period in 2018, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Domestic crude oil production was 1.38 million toe, 0.5pct (7.600 toe) below the one from January to May 2018.
According to the Romanian Energy Strategy, the crude oil production in Romania is on a downward slope, with a subunit level of replacement of the reserves, due to the high degree of depletion of the deposits. An increase of the recovery degree is possible, but investment efforts, which are not negligible, require packages of economic and fiscal measures. Romania’s proven crude oil reserves will be exhausted in about 16 years at a consumption of 3.4 million tonnes per year.
Romania last year ranked fourth in the European Union in terms of oil production, with 3.6 million tonnes, down 2pct year-on-year, according to a report by the British company BP worldwide.
The main producer in the EU was UK with 50.8 million tonnes, up 9pct, followed by Denmark with 5.7 million tonnes (down 15.9pct) and Italy with 4.7 million tonnes (up 12.9pct).
Worldwide, 4.474 billion tonnes of oil were extracted last year, by 2.2pct more than the previous year.
In terms of proven oil reserves, Romania ranks second in the EU, with 600 million barrels per day (about 100 million tonnes), ahead of the Denmark and being on the same footing as Italy. Only the United Kingdom is ahead of our country, with 2.5 billion barrels per day (300 million tonnes).
The world’s proven oil reserves overall amounted to 1,729 billion barrels per day (244 billion tonnes). AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)
