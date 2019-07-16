AgriMin Daea on budget revision: I expect more money for investments



Agriculture Minister Petre Daea expects to receive more money for investments at the budget revision which is announced for the end of July, showing that, at the National Land Improvement Agency (ANIF), there are investments which have been made even a year earlier and the constructors must be paid. "Adjustments are made all the time and it’s natural for revisions to be made in the budget execution, because the forecast is one thing and the achievement is another thing. I expect more money for the investments and I discussed this thing because in the Agriculture Ministry, at the ANIF, all the investment works are advanced, some of them by a year earlier, which is why I have to bring money to honor those who carried out these works for constructors. Otherwise, I drafted a good budget and we will have a good execution," Petre Daea responded, when asked if he would ask money at the revision. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici has announced that the budget revision draft will reach the Government on 31 July. "Today [Wednesday, 10 July], at the Finance, we are concluding the talks with the ministries. On Thursday, there will be a discussion with Mrs Prime Minister in order to present the first results and, on 31 July, we will have the budget revision draft in the Government. But, as a matter of principle, it is clear, just as I said, that everything meaning the duties related to the Romanians’ incomes, wages and pensions will be ensured. In terms of the bill related to investments, too, and the difference will be shifted among ministries according to these two priorities. There have been talks about the decrease of expenditure. It is the right approach, the common sense approach that any dignitary, especially the Finance Minister, must demand that the public money be properly spent on actions which bring growth in the economy, not on activities which cannot be justified," Teodorovici explained. When asked if he has in mind an increase of the deficit target, the Finance Minister has replied that this topic hasn’t been discussed and the assumed deficit of 2.76 percent still stands. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) AgriMin Daea on budget revision: I expect more money for investments.Agriculture Minister Petre Daea expects to receive more money for investments at the budget revision which is announced for the end of July, showing that, at the National Land Improvement Agency (ANIF), there are investments which have been made even a year earlier and the constructors must be paid. "Adjustments are made all the time and it’s natural for revisions to be made in the budget execution, because the forecast is one thing and the achievement is another thing. I expect more money for the investments and I discussed this thing because in the Agriculture Ministry, at the ANIF, all the investment works are advanced, some of them by a year earlier, which is why I have to bring money to honor those who carried out these works for constructors. Otherwise, I drafted a good budget and we will have a good execution," Petre Daea responded, when asked if he would ask money at the revision. Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici has announced that the budget revision draft will reach the Government on 31 July. "Today [Wednesday, 10 July], at the Finance, we are concluding the talks with the ministries. On Thursday, there will be a discussion with Mrs Prime Minister in order to present the first results and, on 31 July, we will have the budget revision draft in the Government. But, as a matter of principle, it is clear, just as I said, that everything meaning the duties related to the Romanians’ incomes, wages and pensions will be ensured. In terms of the bill related to investments, too, and the difference will be shifted among ministries according to these two priorities. There have been talks about the decrease of expenditure. It is the right approach, the common sense approach that any dignitary, especially the Finance Minister, must demand that the public money be properly spent on actions which bring growth in the economy, not on activities which cannot be justified," Teodorovici explained. When asked if he has in mind an increase of the deficit target, the Finance Minister has replied that this topic hasn’t been discussed and the assumed deficit of 2.76 percent still stands. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila: Internship Programme reaches maturity; Executive backs any initiative meant to contribute to youth's support Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the Government's Internship Programme has reached maturity and called on the young participants to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity" and to be happy with the work they will carry out. The seventh edition of the Government's (...)



Romania Posts Biggest Growth in Car Registrations in EU in 1H/2019 Romania posted the biggest growth in car registrations among EU countries in the first half of the year, of 19.2% on the year, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Wednesday.



INS: Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, up 14.8pct in first five months The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, both as gross series and as series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 14.8 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, according (...)



Daniel Daianu Elected Head of Romania's Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu has been elected president of the Fiscal Council following the vote of council members on July 16.



PNL's Orban about USR-PLUS presidential candidate: They had better not fielded candidate National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that "it would have been better" if the USR-PLUS Alliance [formed by USR - Save Romania Union, PLUS - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] did not nominate a candidate for the presidential election, explaining that (...)



Hiring Slowdown As Companies Create Only 50,000 New Jobs in Jan-May 2019 The number of salaried employees in Romania’s economy reached 4.98 million in May 2019, the highest in two decades, but the hiring rate fell in the first part of the year. The number of salaried employees in May was 49,100 higher than at the beginning of the year, the data centralized by ZF from (...)



Penny Market Set to Preserve Double-Digit Growth Rate in 2019 Discount store chain Penny Market has more than 240 stores in Romania and continues expansion at a rate of 20 to 25 stores a year.

