PwC: Nearly 70% Of Entrepreneurs In Romania Have Difficulties In Finding Technical And Administrative Staff



68% of private businesses in Romania say they have difficulties in finding technical and administrative / support staff, which generates financial losses, according to PwC European Private Business Survey.