Energy Ministry Clears ExxonMobil To Perform Geotechnical Drilling At Tuzla



Romania's Energy Ministry on Tuesday authorized ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited Nassau (Bahamas), Sucursala Bucuresti (the Bucharest Subsidiary), to carry out an onshore geotechnical survey in Tuzla (Constanta County), for the construction of a natural gas metering (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]