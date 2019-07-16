Colliers Takes Over Management Of Business Garden Bucharest Office Compound



Colliers International was appointed to provide property management services for Business Garden Bucharest, an office compound developed by Vastint (the real estate division of Ikea) in Bucharest's Orhideea area, reaching a managed portfolio of over 400,000 square meters, of which 300,000 sqm of (...)