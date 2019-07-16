PM Dancila: During the EU Council Presidency, Romania managed to be a very good mediator and a consensus facilitator



Romania managed during the EU Council Presidency to be a "very good" mediator, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the European Parliament plenary meeting on Tuesday, adding that Romania would have wanted to achieve more things, but it is not easy to create consensus among 28 member states where priorities differ. "Indeed, Romania held the rotating Presidency at a time full of challenges which the European Union hadn’t had before. I am referring to the Brexit process, to the fact that there were the elections to the European Parliament, which made that all the Presidency activity be carried out in the first part, in the 100 days. It’s true we would have wanted to conclude 100 files in 100 days, but we only concluded 90, but I believe Romania took steps forward and, indeed, for Romania it is a reason of celebration for the entire people, for all those who believe in Romania and who want to represent Romania with dignity. It’s true that we could have done more things, that we would have wished to do more things, but it’s not easy to create consensus among 28 member states where priorities differ and we know that during the rotating Presidency we have to be a very good mediator and a consensus facilitator, and I believe Romania did this and managed to achieve these results," Dancila said at the debate on the review of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, which took place in Strasbourg. The PM also referred to the stage of negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework. "It’s true, I am positive that the new Parliament, the European institutions will obtain results in respect to the financial projection, however, in this chapter as well, Romania took important steps both in terms of the Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. Projects can continue, but of course, for a project to have all the efficiency we wish for, it should be doubled by a proper financial projection," Viorica Dancila maintained. According to her, Romania chose as a main theme of its Presidency at the EU Council cohesion out of the belief that this is needed in the European Union. "We need unity in the EU, because only if we prove cohesion, we will be able to make important steps. And might take bigger steps by ourselves, but I am convinced that we will take thorough steps together. That is why, I believe cohesion is very important not only during the rotating Presidency, but I believe cohesion must guide the actions of the European institutions in the future as well," Dancila said. 