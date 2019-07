ExxonMobil consolidates its business interests in Romania



By Edwig Ban The Ministry of Energy issued on Tuesday to Exxon the authorization to carry out an onshore geotechnical study in Tuzla to build a gas measuring station by the US company, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy. The site where drills and measurements will (...) ExxonMobil consolidates its business interests in Romania.