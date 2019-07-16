Penny Market Set to Preserve Double-Digit Growth Rate in 2019
Jul 16, 2019
Penny Market Set to Preserve Double-Digit Growth Rate in 2019.
Discount store chain Penny Market has more than 240 stores in Romania and continues expansion at a rate of 20 to 25 stores a year.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Hiring Slowdown As Companies Create Only 50,000 New Jobs in Jan-May 2019The number of salaried employees in Romania’s economy reached 4.98 million in May 2019, the highest in two decades, but the hiring rate fell in the first part of the year. The number of salaried employees in May was 49,100 higher than at the beginning of the year, the data centralized by ZF from (...)
LaDorna Dairy Manufacturer Revenue up 25% in 2018Dorna Lactate, the company that makes the LaDorna dairy brand and is part of the Lactalis group, ended 2018 with 237 million lei (EUR51 million) revenue, an increase of 25% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show.