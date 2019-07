LaDorna Dairy Manufacturer Revenue up 25% in 2018



Dorna Lactate, the company that makes the LaDorna dairy brand and is part of the Lactalis group, ended 2018 with 237 million lei (EUR51 million) revenue, an increase of 25% on the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]