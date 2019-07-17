Hiring Slowdown As Companies Create Only 50,000 New Jobs in Jan-May 2019



The number of salaried employees in Romania’s economy reached 4.98 million in May 2019, the highest in two decades, but the hiring rate fell in the first part of the year. The number of salaried employees in May was 49,100 higher than at the beginning of the year, the data centralized by ZF from (...) Hiring Slowdown As Companies Create Only 50,000 New Jobs in Jan-May 2019.The number of salaried employees in Romania’s economy reached 4.98 million in May 2019, the highest in two decades, but the hiring rate fell in the first part of the year. The number of salaried employees in May was 49,100 higher than at the beginning of the year, the data centralized by ZF from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]