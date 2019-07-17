 
July 17, 2019

Hiring Slowdown As Companies Create Only 50,000 New Jobs in Jan-May 2019
Jul 17, 2019

The number of salaried employees in Romania’s economy reached 4.98 million in May 2019, the highest in two decades, but the hiring rate fell in the first part of the year. The number of salaried employees in May was 49,100 higher than at the beginning of the year, the data centralized by ZF from (...)

