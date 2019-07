Romania Posts Biggest Growth in Car Registrations in EU in 1H/2019



Romania posted the biggest growth in car registrations among EU countries in the first half of the year, of 19.2% on the year, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Wednesday.