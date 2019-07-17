PM Dancila: Internship Programme reaches maturity; Executive backs any initiative meant to contribute to youth’s support



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the Government’s Internship Programme has reached maturity and called on the young participants to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity" and to be happy with the work they will carry out. The seventh edition of the Government’s Internship Programme was officially launched on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace. "I want to congratulate all of you for the results achieved, you have all gone through a rigorous process. Those who have got here are young people with outstanding academic achievements and innovative spirit coming from all the major university centers of Romania, from the Republic of Moldova, but among you there are also students or graduates of prestigious universities in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy or Denmark. It is a confirmation that the Government’s Internship Programme has matured, that the success of previous editions is appreciated by students and young graduates. The Romanian Government is with you and backs this programme and any initiative meant to help young people at the beginning of their professional career," Viorica Dancila told the young people having joined the programme. The prime minister added that starting this year "the internship period is considered seniority in work". "In order to support young graduates and also employers open to hosting internships, we have completed during this government the Internship Law. Motivation is also boosted by the increase of the monthly allowance offered to each intern so that it reaches 2,080 lei gross, but the most important gain of the two months of internship spent in government institutions will be the experience you will have acquired. You will be able to put into practice what you have accumulated in the study years under the close coordination of specialists from the 55 institutions involved in this programme, ministries, authorities and central public administration agencies. I am convinced that you will enjoy the opportunities offered within the programme, meetings and roundtable meetings with high officials of the Romanian state, ministers, secretaries of state, visits to the Constitutional Court, to Parliament, to embassies accredited in Romania, but also to other benchmark institutions," premier Dancila said. The prime minister also told the young people who entered the government internship programme to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity". "I am convinced that public administration professionals will be delighted to receive and guide you. I urge you to experiment and learn from your colleagues and tutors by working in a team, fulfilling the tasks assigned to you. Discover yourselves, overcome your limits! I wish you good luck in everything you have set out to do," was the prime minister’s message. Attending the launching event of the 2019 edition of the Government’ Official Internship Programme were the Ministers of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Constantin Bogdan Matei and the Minister for Romanians Everywhere, Natalia Intotero. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) PM Dancila: Internship Programme reaches maturity; Executive backs any initiative meant to contribute to youth’s support.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the Government’s Internship Programme has reached maturity and called on the young participants to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity" and to be happy with the work they will carry out. The seventh edition of the Government’s Internship Programme was officially launched on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace. "I want to congratulate all of you for the results achieved, you have all gone through a rigorous process. Those who have got here are young people with outstanding academic achievements and innovative spirit coming from all the major university centers of Romania, from the Republic of Moldova, but among you there are also students or graduates of prestigious universities in the UK, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy or Denmark. It is a confirmation that the Government’s Internship Programme has matured, that the success of previous editions is appreciated by students and young graduates. The Romanian Government is with you and backs this programme and any initiative meant to help young people at the beginning of their professional career," Viorica Dancila told the young people having joined the programme. The prime minister added that starting this year "the internship period is considered seniority in work". "In order to support young graduates and also employers open to hosting internships, we have completed during this government the Internship Law. Motivation is also boosted by the increase of the monthly allowance offered to each intern so that it reaches 2,080 lei gross, but the most important gain of the two months of internship spent in government institutions will be the experience you will have acquired. You will be able to put into practice what you have accumulated in the study years under the close coordination of specialists from the 55 institutions involved in this programme, ministries, authorities and central public administration agencies. I am convinced that you will enjoy the opportunities offered within the programme, meetings and roundtable meetings with high officials of the Romanian state, ministers, secretaries of state, visits to the Constitutional Court, to Parliament, to embassies accredited in Romania, but also to other benchmark institutions," premier Dancila said. The prime minister also told the young people who entered the government internship programme to keep their "enthusiasm, curiosity". "I am convinced that public administration professionals will be delighted to receive and guide you. I urge you to experiment and learn from your colleagues and tutors by working in a team, fulfilling the tasks assigned to you. Discover yourselves, overcome your limits! I wish you good luck in everything you have set out to do," was the prime minister’s message. Attending the launching event of the 2019 edition of the Government’ Official Internship Programme were the Ministers of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Constantin Bogdan Matei and the Minister for Romanians Everywhere, Natalia Intotero. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million.



MOL Romania Set to Continue Expansion on Its Own and Via Franchisees MOL Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s MOL group, has opened eight gas stations in the country since the beginning of the year, two of which directly operated and six franchised.



Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women's doubles quarter-finals Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (...)



MAE: Geoana's appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania's membership to Alliance The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO and argues that this decision "represents a special moment for Romania's membership to the North Atlantic Alliance." "Taking over this high-responsibility (...)



Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In the EU, Of 3.9%, In June 2019 Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.9%, in June 2019, being followed by Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.



Former ForMin Geoana appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General: Acknowledgement of Romania's contribution inside NATO Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana has stated on Wednesday that he is proud to have been appointed as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, a position which represent, in his view, a recognition of the Romania's "important" contribution within the Alliance. "I am (...)

