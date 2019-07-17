INS: Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, up 14.8pct in first five months



The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, both as gross series and as series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 14.8 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday. According to the INS, between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, went up overall by 14.8 percent expressed as gross series, due to turnover increases in information technology and computer service activities (+ 25.3 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+18.3 percent), transport activities (+11.8 percent), communications activities (+5.9 percent) and motion picture, video and television program production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+4.4 percent). Between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 15.5 percent. Expressed as gross series, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises increased in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, by 2.8 percent on the back of growth in: communications activities (+5.8 percent), transport activities (+4.5 percent) and other services provided v to businesses (+ 1.8 percent). Decreases were recorded in the turnover of motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (-2 percent) and computing and information technology activities (-0.8 percent). The turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, decreased by 1.8 percent in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms. Moreover, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, expressed as gross series, increased overall by 12.3 percent in May 2019 compared to May 2018, supported by the evolution of the turnover in information technology and computer service activities (+20.0 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.2 percent), transport activities (+10 percent), communication activities (+6 percent) and motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+0.2 percent). The turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, was by 13.7 percent higher in May 2019 compared to May 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) INS: Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, up 14.8pct in first five months.The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, both as gross series and as series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 14.8 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday. According to the INS, between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, went up overall by 14.8 percent expressed as gross series, due to turnover increases in information technology and computer service activities (+ 25.3 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+18.3 percent), transport activities (+11.8 percent), communications activities (+5.9 percent) and motion picture, video and television program production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+4.4 percent). Between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 15.5 percent. Expressed as gross series, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises increased in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, by 2.8 percent on the back of growth in: communications activities (+5.8 percent), transport activities (+4.5 percent) and other services provided v to businesses (+ 1.8 percent). Decreases were recorded in the turnover of motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (-2 percent) and computing and information technology activities (-0.8 percent). The turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, decreased by 1.8 percent in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms. Moreover, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, expressed as gross series, increased overall by 12.3 percent in May 2019 compared to May 2018, supported by the evolution of the turnover in information technology and computer service activities (+20.0 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.2 percent), transport activities (+10 percent), communication activities (+6 percent) and motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+0.2 percent). The turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, was by 13.7 percent higher in May 2019 compared to May 2018. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million.



MOL Romania Set to Continue Expansion on Its Own and Via Franchisees MOL Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s MOL group, has opened eight gas stations in the country since the beginning of the year, two of which directly operated and six franchised.



Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women's doubles quarter-finals Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (...)



MAE: Geoana's appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania's membership to Alliance The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO and argues that this decision "represents a special moment for Romania's membership to the North Atlantic Alliance." "Taking over this high-responsibility (...)



Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In the EU, Of 3.9%, In June 2019 Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.9%, in June 2019, being followed by Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.



Former ForMin Geoana appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General: Acknowledgement of Romania's contribution inside NATO Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana has stated on Wednesday that he is proud to have been appointed as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, a position which represent, in his view, a recognition of the Romania's "important" contribution within the Alliance. "I am (...)

