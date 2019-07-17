Internationally-acclaimed musicians to perform in royal charitable concert



The Royal Charitable Concert, one of the longest living and most successful fundraising events in Romania, will bring to the stages the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25, soprano Cellia Costea, tenor Teodor Ilincai and the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea. According to a press statement released by the organiser, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the schedule of the 12th edition of the event will introduce the audience to the bohemian atmosphere of Italian opera. The funds raised during the concert will support the Tinere Talente, a young talent scouting programme, under which the foundation offers scholarships, mentoring and promotion to the most talented Romanian young artists from modest families. Organised annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charitable Concert has traditionally taken place on October 25, the anniversary of Romania’s late King Mihai I, a co-founder of the foundation. Each edition of the anniversary concert brought to the stages of the Romanian Athenaeum the most talented musicians of the moment and big orchestras in support of talented Romanian young artists. The funds raised from sponsorships and donations at the royal concert amounts to more than 1,300,000 euros over time, having developed the Young Talents national programme. More than 300 scholarships have been awarded to early career artists who come from low-income families. With support from mentors and sustained promotion, the recipients have achieved outstanding national and international performances. Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbook.ro, for between 200 and 400 lei, with the proceeds to be donated to the Young Talents national programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Internationally-acclaimed musicians to perform in royal charitable concert.The Royal Charitable Concert, one of the longest living and most successful fundraising events in Romania, will bring to the stages the Romanian Athenaeum on October 25, soprano Cellia Costea, tenor Teodor Ilincai and the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea. According to a press statement released by the organiser, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the schedule of the 12th edition of the event will introduce the audience to the bohemian atmosphere of Italian opera. The funds raised during the concert will support the Tinere Talente, a young talent scouting programme, under which the foundation offers scholarships, mentoring and promotion to the most talented Romanian young artists from modest families. Organised annually since 2008 by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the Royal Charitable Concert has traditionally taken place on October 25, the anniversary of Romania’s late King Mihai I, a co-founder of the foundation. Each edition of the anniversary concert brought to the stages of the Romanian Athenaeum the most talented musicians of the moment and big orchestras in support of talented Romanian young artists. The funds raised from sponsorships and donations at the royal concert amounts to more than 1,300,000 euros over time, having developed the Young Talents national programme. More than 300 scholarships have been awarded to early career artists who come from low-income families. With support from mentors and sustained promotion, the recipients have achieved outstanding national and international performances. Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbook.ro, for between 200 and 400 lei, with the proceeds to be donated to the Young Talents national programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million.



MOL Romania Set to Continue Expansion on Its Own and Via Franchisees MOL Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s MOL group, has opened eight gas stations in the country since the beginning of the year, two of which directly operated and six franchised.



Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women's doubles quarter-finals Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (...)



MAE: Geoana's appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania's membership to Alliance The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO and argues that this decision "represents a special moment for Romania's membership to the North Atlantic Alliance." "Taking over this high-responsibility (...)



Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen (...)



Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In the EU, Of 3.9%, In June 2019 Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.9%, in June 2019, being followed by Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.



Former ForMin Geoana appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General: Acknowledgement of Romania's contribution inside NATO Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana has stated on Wednesday that he is proud to have been appointed as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, a position which represent, in his view, a recognition of the Romania's "important" contribution within the Alliance. "I am (...)

