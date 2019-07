Antitrust Watchdog Clears Takeover Of The Bridge Office Project By Dedeman



Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Dragos and Adrian Paval, the two entrepreneurs who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, acquired The Bridge office project in Bucharest’s Carrefour Orhideea area, within a transaction valued at EUR200 (...) Antitrust Watchdog Clears Takeover Of The Bridge Office Project By Dedeman.Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Dragos and Adrian Paval, the two entrepreneurs who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, acquired The Bridge office project in Bucharest’s Carrefour Orhideea area, within a transaction valued at EUR200 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]