Dairy Producer Olympus Invests EUR4M In Biogas Station



Olympus, one of the largest dairy producers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a biogas producing station. Dairy Producer Olympus Invests EUR4M In Biogas Station.Olympus, one of the largest dairy producers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a biogas producing station. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]