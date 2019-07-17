Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament



Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA's 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen Slovenian Kaja Juvan (world's no. 111), 6-4, 6-3. In the quarterfinals of the Bucharest-hosted competition, Irina Begu will play against the winner of the match between Lara Arruabarrena from Spain and seed no. 6 of the tournament, German Laura Siegemund. Begu won 5,900 US dollars and 60 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition. On the same day, Wednesday, Irina Begu is set to play in the doubles event where she is seed no. 1 alongside Raluca Olaru. In the first round, the Romanian pair is set to meet Giorgia Marchetti (Italy) and Laura Pigossi (Brazil). AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)