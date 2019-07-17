Former ForMin Geoana appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General: Acknowledgement of Romania’s contribution inside NATO



Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana has stated on Wednesday that he is proud to have been appointed as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, a position which represent, in his view, a recognition of the Romania's "important" contribution within the Alliance. "I am proud to be appointed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as the next Deputy Secretary General. It is also a huge challenge and an opportunity to represent the interests of our Alliance, which assures the security of over 1 billion citizens. Throughout my diplomatic and political career, I have promoted the transatlantic connection and the Euro-Atlantic integration of Romania. I am deeply honored to be appointed in this key-position which also represents an acknowledgement of Romania's important contribution within NATO. I highly appreciate the political and institutional transatlantic support that my candidacy enjoyed," Geoana worte on his Facebook page. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has decided to appoint Mircea Geoana from Romania as the next Deputy Secretary General. He will replace Rose Gottemoeller from the United States, who took up her position in October 2016. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)