Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women’s doubles quarter-finals



Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women's doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura Pigossi (Brazil) 6-4 6-2 in 66 minutes. In the quarter-finals, the 2017 winning duo Begu-Olaru will play another Romanian double, Irina Bara /Patricia Tig. Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse defeated Elena Bogdan/Alexandra Cadantu 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 13 minutes. Bogdan and Cadantu are the winners of the 2014 edition of the tournament, the first edition of the WTA tournament. In the quarter-finals, Cristian and Rousse will play the duo made up of Andreea Mitu (last year's champion paired up with Irina Begu) and Spanish Lara Arruabarrena. The winning pairs in the first round won 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. Ana Bogdan and Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova, who jumped to the quarter-finals after N.2 Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) lost 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-7 to Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Tereza Mrdeza (Croatia).