 
Romaniapress.com

July 17, 2019

Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women’s doubles quarter-finals
Jul 17, 2019

Begu-Olaru, Cristian-Ruse duos advance to BRD Bucharest Open women’s doubles quarter-finals.
Romanian pairings Irina Begu/Raluca Olaru and Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday advanced to quarter-finals of the women’s doubles event of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. N.1 Begu-Olaru prevailed over Giorgia Marchetti (Italy)/Laura Pigossi (Brazil) 6-4 6-2 in 66 minutes. In the quarter-finals, the 2017 winning duo Begu-Olaru will play another Romanian double, Irina Bara /Patricia Tig. Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse defeated Elena Bogdan/Alexandra Cadantu 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 13 minutes. Bogdan and Cadantu are the winners of the 2014 edition of the tournament, the first edition of the WTA tournament. In the quarter-finals, Cristian and Rousse will play the duo made up of Andreea Mitu (last year’s champion paired up with Irina Begu) and Spanish Lara Arruabarrena. The winning pairs in the first round won 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA doubles points. Ana Bogdan and Bulgarian Isabella Shinikova, who jumped to the quarter-finals after N.2 Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) lost 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-7 to Aliona Bolsova (Spain)/Tereza Mrdeza (Croatia). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million.

MOL Romania Set to Continue Expansion on Its Own and Via Franchisees MOL Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungary’s MOL group, has opened eight gas stations in the country since the beginning of the year, two of which directly operated and six franchised.

MAE: Geoana's appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania's membership to Alliance The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO and argues that this decision "represents a special moment for Romania&#39;s membership to the North Atlantic Alliance." "Taking over this high-responsibility (...)

Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinal of BRD Bucharest Open tournament Romanian tennis player Irina Camelia Begu (WTA&#39;s 112) on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the BRD Bucharest Open tournament, equipped with total prizes worth 250,000 US dollars and hosted by the BNR Arenas in the Capital City, after defeating in the round of sixteen (...)

Eurostat: Romania Posts Highest Annual Inflation Rate In the EU, Of 3.9%, In June 2019 Romania recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the European Union, of 3.9%, in June 2019, being followed by Hungary (3.4%) and Latvia (3.1%) Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Wednesday.

Former ForMin Geoana appointed NATO Deputy Secretary General: Acknowledgement of Romania's contribution inside NATO Former Foreign Affairs Minister Mircea Geoana has stated on Wednesday that he is proud to have been appointed as Deputy Secretary General of NATO, a position which represent, in his view, a recognition of the Romania&#39;s "important" contribution within the Alliance. "I am (...)

Antitrust Watchdog Clears Takeover Of The Bridge Office Project By Dedeman Romania’s Competition Council has approved a transaction whereby Dragos and Adrian Paval, the two entrepreneurs who control do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, acquired The Bridge office project in Bucharest’s Carrefour Orhideea area, within a transaction valued at EUR200 (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |