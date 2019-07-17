 
MAE: Geoana’s appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania’s membership to Alliance
MAE: Geoana’s appointment as NATO Deputy Secretary General, special moment for Romania’s membership to Alliance.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) hailed Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO and argues that this decision "represents a special moment for Romania’s membership to the North Atlantic Alliance." "Taking over this high-responsibility position at allied level, the highest position held by Romania in the NATO hierarchy confirms the professional experience and qualities of the Romanian candidate and also represents a special acknowledgement of Romania’s role and significant contribution within NATO, 15 years since the accession to the North-Atlantic Alliance," a MAE release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs. The Ministry expresses its belief that Mircea Geoana’s appointment will "contribute to the further strengthening of the role and mission of NATO in the security and collective defence of the Euro-Atlantic area to the benefit of Romania, of all allied states and their citizens." A career diplomat, Mircea Geoana was born on 14 July 1958 in Bucharest. He attended the courses of the Bucharest Polytechnic Institute, the Law Faculty of Bucharest and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (Gambetta class, 1992). Mircea Geoana is the founder and president of the Aspen Institute Romania. He previously was President of the Romanian Senate, Foreign Minister, and Romania’s Ambassador to the United States. He will take up his post in mid-October 2019. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

