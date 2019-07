Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M



Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million. Day Tower Office Building Up for Sale for EUR35M.Greek-held Day Group has put up for sale the Day Tower office building on Bulevardul Unirii in Bucharest for EUR35 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]