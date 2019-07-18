Simultec Plant Makes Five Military Flight Simulators a Year
Jul 18, 2019
Simultec Plant Makes Five Military Flight Simulators a Year.
Simultec plant in Magurele, part of Israel’s Elbit Systems, makes more than five flight simulators a year, and 90% of its production is exported.
