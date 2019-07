Unicarm Revenue Flat at RON660M for Five Years



Unicarm, the largest entrepreneurial company in Satu Mare and one of the largest actors on the meat market, ended 2018 with 664.5 million lei (EUR143 milion) revenue, 2% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. Unicarm Revenue Flat at RON660M for Five Years.Unicarm, the largest entrepreneurial company in Satu Mare and one of the largest actors on the meat market, ended 2018 with 664.5 million lei (EUR143 milion) revenue, 2% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]