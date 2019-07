Transgaz Completes 215 Km of BRUA Pipeline



Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has completed 215 kilometers of the Romanian portion of the natural gas pipeline connecting Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria (BRUA). Transgaz Completes 215 Km of BRUA Pipeline.Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has completed 215 kilometers of the Romanian portion of the natural gas pipeline connecting Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria (BRUA). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]