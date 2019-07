EC Clears Vodafone's Acquisition of Liberty Global's Local Cable Business



The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition by Vodafone of Liberty Global's cable business in Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Romania, part of a EUR18.4 billion deal.