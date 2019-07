Colosseum Developer Gets EUR23M Loan for Expansion



Nova Imobiliare, which developed Colosseum Retail Park in the northwestern part of Bucharest, secured financing of EUR23 million from Credit Europe Bank for the expansion of the shopping center.