Romania’s Tig eliminates main seed Sevastova and qualifies for quarterfinals of BRD Bucharest Open



Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, who came from qualifications, surprised everyone at the BRD Bucharest Open when she eliminated the en titre champion and main seed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, 6-2, 7-5, thus qualifying for the quarterfinals. Tig got back at Anastasia Sevastova after the latter defeated her in their only meeting, in 2016, also at the BRD Bucharest Open, when she was eliminated in the round of sixteen (6-2, 6-2). Now, the 24 year old player, who is not WTA-ranked, needed one hour and 39 minutes to win against WTA's 11th. Patricia Tig is the second Romanian player that qualifies for the quarterfinals after Irina Begu, who defeated on Wednesday Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the round of sixteen. The third Romanian player still competing in the singles event is Jaqueline Cristian, who is set to meet Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the round of sixteen, on Thursday evening. In the quarterfinals, Tig will meet Czech Kristyna Pliskova, seed no. 8. By qualifying for the quarterfinals, Patricia Tig secured 5,900 US dollars and 78 WTA points.

